Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell -22.45% so far this year. What now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] price surged by 5.97 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Fortuna to release first quarter 2021 financial results on May 10, 2021; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 11, 2021.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 10, 2021 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, and Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer.

A sum of 8009379 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.82M shares. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares reached a high of $6.43 and dropped to a low of $6.11 until finishing in the latest session at $6.39.

The one-year FSM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.0. The average equity rating for FSM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

FSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $412 million, or 39.21% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,219,475, which is approximately 4.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, holding 4,002,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.57 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $24.48 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -1.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 9,365,822 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 6,886,743 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 48,153,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,405,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,118,400 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,004,774 shares during the same period.