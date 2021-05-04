For The Boeing Company [BA], Analyst sees a rise to $275. What next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] traded at a high on 05/03/21, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $235.19. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Lufthansa Group to Purchase Five Additional 787 Dreamliners.

– Europe’s largest airline group increases its order book to 25 787-9s.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Lufthansa Group announced the airline group will continue its fleet modernization with a new order for five 787-9 Dreamliners. The incremental order further supports the group’s efforts to reduce complexity in its long-haul fleet and improve overall environmental performance by introducing more fuel-efficient widebody jets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9858617 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Boeing Company stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $138.50 billion, with 585.40 million shares outstanding and 582.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.25M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 9858617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $253.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $215, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on BA stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 221 to 199.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 241.98, while it was recorded at 236.67 for the last single week of trading, and 200.90 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -4.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $73,437 million, or 54.70% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 49,550,937, which is approximately 41.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,091,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.66 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.35 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 3.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,173 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 42,287,177 shares. Additionally, 763 investors decreased positions by around 20,668,431 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 249,291,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,246,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 324 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,731,782 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,251,285 shares during the same period.