For Nikola Corporation [NKLA], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] slipped around -0.57 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.00 at the close of the session, down -4.93%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Nikola Corporation Announces Time Change for First Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast: Webcast to Occur on Friday, May 7 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, announced it will report its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021. On that day, Nikola’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and outlook.

What: Date of Nikola Q1 2021 Financial Results and Q & A WebcastWhen: Friday, May 7, 2021Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT)Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

Nikola Corporation stock is now -27.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKLA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.71 and lowest of $10.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.99, which means current price is +17.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.11M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 8507240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on NKLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46599.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -20.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 23.19 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -361723.16 and a Gross Margin at -6300.00. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -418653.68.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -55.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$883,824 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $776 million, or 18.60% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 17,038,863, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,045,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.5 million in NKLA stocks shares; and INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $113.03 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 43,521,019 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 13,781,755 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 13,274,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,577,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,751,555 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,209,370 shares during the same period.