For GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX], Analyst sees a drop to $60. What next?

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] plunged by -$2.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.91 during the day while it closed the day at $29.71. The company report on April 26, 2021 that GSX Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

GSX Techedu Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: GSX), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The annual report contains audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and other disclosures.

GSX Techedu Inc. stock has also loss -4.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSX stock has declined by -69.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.88% and lost -42.54% year-on date.

The market cap for GSX stock reached $7.84 billion, with 242.58 million shares outstanding and 237.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.76M shares, GSX reached a trading volume of 10051698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]:

Goldman have made an estimate for GSX Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $60 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for GSX Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $56, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on GSX stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GSX shares from 68 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

GSX stock trade performance evaluation

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, GSX shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.02, while it was recorded at 32.43 for the last single week of trading, and 75.74 for the last 200 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.63 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.55.

Return on Total Capital for GSX is now -40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.91. Additionally, GSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] managed to generate an average of -$8,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 100.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX] by around 35,184,652 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,315,942 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 60,134,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,635,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,166,225 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,448,381 shares during the same period.