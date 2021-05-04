eBay Inc. [EBAY] is 15.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.57%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that eBay Inc. Announces Pricing $2.5 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) (the “Company” or “eBay”) announced the pricing of a $2,500,000,000 underwritten public offering of its senior unsecured notes, consisting of $750,000,000 of 1.400% Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), $750,000,000 of 2.600% Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”) and $1,000,000,000 of 3.650% Notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes”). The public offering price of the 2026 Notes is 99.870% of the principal amount, the public offering price of the 2031 Notes is 99.956% of the principal amount and the public offering price of the 2051 Notes is 99.909% of the principal amount, in each case plus accrued interest, if any. The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

eBay intends to use all or a substantial portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay $750 million of its outstanding 3.80% Notes due 2022 and about $600 million of its outstanding 2.60% Notes due 2022, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, share repurchases, repayment of other indebtedness and possible acquisitions.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock rose by 48.15%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.86. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.81 billion, with 681.00 million shares outstanding and 655.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 12267543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $69.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $75 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.60, while it was recorded at 58.81 for the last single week of trading, and 55.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.79.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 23.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.67. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $200,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EBAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 14.14%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,321 million, or 93.60% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,379,913, which is approximately -2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,386,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $1.74 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly 3.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 516 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 60,082,162 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 75,369,788 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 479,724,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,176,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,276,388 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 14,938,115 shares during the same period.