DNB Markets slashes price target on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] – find out why.

Over the last 12 months, SBLK stock rose by 288.35%. The one-year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.93. The average equity rating for SBLK stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.02 billion, with 96.71 million shares outstanding and 82.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SBLK stock reached a trading volume of 3603697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $18.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. On March 01, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SBLK shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

SBLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.82. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 45.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 236.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 288.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.24 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.46, while it was recorded at 18.85 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.40.

Return on Total Capital for SBLK is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.74. Additionally, SBLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] managed to generate an average of $53,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SBLK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -475.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBLK.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,009 million, or 61.30% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 39,006,017, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 7,134,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.92 million in SBLK stocks shares; and IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $36.05 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly -35.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 4,678,775 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,984,453 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 46,501,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,165,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938,093 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 984,332 shares during the same period.