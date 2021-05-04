Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain 79.29% so far this year. What now?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $1.16 on 05/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.07, while the highest price level was $1.18. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Denison to Receive Approximately $5.3 Million in Connection with Termination of UPC Management Services Agreement.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) congratulates Uranium Participation Corp. (“UPC”) (TSX: U) and Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott”) on having reached an agreement to convert UPC into the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (the “Trust”) – effectively aligning UPC’s business with the world’s leading physical commodity investment vehicles and making it eligible to pursue a listing in the United States (the “Transaction”). Upon completion of the Transaction, Sprott will become the manager of the Trust and the Management Services Agreement (“MSA”) between Denison Mines Inc. (the “Manager”, a wholly owned subsidiary of Denison) and UPC will be terminated. View PDF version.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The current MSA was entered into as of April 1, 2019 with a five-year term ending March 31, 2024. The MSA includes a termination provision whereby, subject to certain exceptions, if the MSA is terminated early by UPC, the Manager will receive a termination payment equal to the base and variable management fees that would otherwise be payable to the Manager (calculated based on UPC’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) at the time of termination) for the lesser period of (a) three years; or (b) the remaining term of the MSA. Denison estimates the termination payment due from UPC to be approximately $5.3 million. The actual termination payment may differ, as it will be based on UPC’s NAV as of the month-end immediately prior to the date of a formal notice of termination to Denison by UPC in accordance with the MSA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 79.29 percent and weekly performance of 11.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 259.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.25M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 42776102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 259.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0969, while it was recorded at 1.0820 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6758 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.