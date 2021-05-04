Citigroup lifts Danaos Corporation [DAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Danaos Corporation [NYSE: DAC] gained 13.50% on the last trading session, reaching $61.62 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Danaos Corporation Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, announced that it will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the close of the market in New York on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. ET.

Danaos Corporation represents 20.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.25 billion with the latest information. DAC stock price has been found in the range of $54.90 to $62.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 546.15K shares, DAC reached a trading volume of 1032746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaos Corporation [DAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAC shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Danaos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Danaos Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaos Corporation is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

Trading performance analysis for DAC stock

Danaos Corporation [DAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.57. With this latest performance, DAC shares gained by 20.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 624.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1294.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Danaos Corporation [DAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.03, while it was recorded at 55.60 for the last single week of trading, and 22.72 for the last 200 days.

Danaos Corporation [DAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaos Corporation [DAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.22 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Danaos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.27.

Return on Total Capital for DAC is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaos Corporation [DAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.28. Additionally, DAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaos Corporation [DAC] managed to generate an average of $118,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danaos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Danaos Corporation [DAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaos Corporation posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaos Corporation go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Danaos Corporation [DAC]

There are presently around $322 million, or 31.60% of DAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAC stocks are: NO STREET GP LP with ownership of 1,150,000, which is approximately -4.452% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; RBF CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,115,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.58 million in DAC stocks shares; and LONESTAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $27.14 million in DAC stock with ownership of nearly 5.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Danaos Corporation [NYSE:DAC] by around 2,889,916 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 195,711 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,846,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,932,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,369,912 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 45,574 shares during the same period.