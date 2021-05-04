Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] Stock trading around $19.91 per share: What’s Next?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.60% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.59%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that EQUITY ALERT: National Law Firm Labaton Sucharow Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Labaton Sucharow notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Churchill Capital Corp IV (“Churchill Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CCIV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, a merger agreement was announced between Churchill, a special purpose acquisition company, and Lucid, an American automotive company specializing in electric cars. The transaction equity value was estimated at $11.75 billion. Churchill’s share price closed at $57.37. It was also disclosed that Lucid was projecting the production of only 557 vehicles in 2021, rather than the 6,000 it had been touting before the merger announcement.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.39 billion, with 258.75 million shares outstanding and 155.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.47M shares, CCIV stock reached a trading volume of 13255504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CCIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.59. With this latest performance, CCIV shares dropped by -16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.32% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.87, while it was recorded at 21.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Churchill Capital Corp IV Fundamentals:

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] Insider Position Details

170 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 80,098,329 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 22,788,382 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,442,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,328,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,633,169 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 7,734,543 shares during the same period.