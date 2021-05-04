China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] moved down -12.34: Why It’s Important

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.68 at the close of the session, down -12.34%. The company report on April 19, 2021 that China Pharma Expects Considerable Increase in Growth Opportunities Related to Hainan Free Trade Port.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, commented on the policy statements in “Several Special Measures to Support the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port to Relax Market Access” released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce in April. This statement follows the release of the Overall Plan for the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port in June 2020 and the establishment of the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot District in 2013, which were both approved by the State Council.

22 specific measures were put forth in five areas, including the following:.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is now 51.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPHI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.79 and lowest of $0.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.63, which means current price is +53.48% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, CPHI reached a trading volume of 1327686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CPHI stock performed recently?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.74. With this latest performance, CPHI shares dropped by -28.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8780, while it was recorded at 0.7831 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6067 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.73 and a Gross Margin at +17.64. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Total Capital for CPHI is now -16.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.80. Additionally, CPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] managed to generate an average of -$11,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 793,879, which is approximately 8.963% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 235,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in CPHI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $57000.0 in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 187,094 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 247,674 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 765,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,199,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,795 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.