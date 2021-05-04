Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] is 144.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] traded at a high on 05/03/21, posting a 49.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.10. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings for Its First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) reported net earnings of $584,000, $0.07 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $414,000, $0.05 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “We are pleased to report net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to last year’s net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $1,097,000 improvement in equity in earnings of affiliates as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5768281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at 29.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.51%.

The market cap for BRN stock reached $25.76 million, with 8.28 million shares outstanding and 3.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 354.44K shares, BRN reached a trading volume of 5768281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has BRN stock performed recently?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.01. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 236.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 398.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] managed to generate an average of -$110,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.90% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 384,144, which is approximately 52.411% of the company’s market cap and around 54.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in BRN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in BRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 166,991 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 28,566 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 456,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 652,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,891 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 24,200 shares during the same period.