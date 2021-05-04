Barclays slashes price target on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] – find out why.

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] jumped around 0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.83 at the close of the session, up 5.23%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:.

Yamana Gold Inc. stock is now -15.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.85 and lowest of $4.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.02, which means current price is +21.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.97M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 8715060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $8.25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

How has AUY stock performed recently?

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Earnings analysis for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Insider trade positions for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,134 million, or 53.09% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 116,632,973, which is approximately 8.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,761,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.09 million in AUY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $129.43 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -37.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 55,211,183 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 60,493,840 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 326,143,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,848,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,561,734 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,040,392 shares during the same period.