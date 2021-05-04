Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, down -16.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] price plunged by -8.68 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on April 15, 2021 that AYRO to Participate on EV Panel at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference and Present to Investors on April 22, 2021.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), announced that management will participate in the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller will deliver his corporate presentation at 1:30 pm ET on April 22, 2021.

A sum of 1071774 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.79M shares. Ayro Inc. shares reached a high of $5.57 and dropped to a low of $4.94 until finishing in the latest session at $5.05.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 113.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.34. With this latest performance, AYRO shares dropped by -23.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.50 and a Current Ratio set at 25.30.

There are presently around $21 million, or 21.20% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,779,714, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 473,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.4 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 390.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 3,535,599 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 218,298 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 12,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,766,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,687,403 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 138,695 shares during the same period.