Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Stock trading around $9.79 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] traded at a high on 05/03/21, posting a 8.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.79. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Antero Resources Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76991.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7934277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Antero Resources Corporation stands at 8.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.25%.

The market cap for AR stock reached $3.03 billion, with 296.75 million shares outstanding and 224.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 7934277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $11.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $6 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 249.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 9.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.76 and a Gross Margin at -55.62. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.45.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.38. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$2,428,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -131.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $2,173 million, or 73.10% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 27,170,064, which is approximately 71.236% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,472,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.01 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $195.73 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 12.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 43,052,268 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 35,235,551 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 143,694,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,982,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,334,528 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,402,670 shares during the same period.