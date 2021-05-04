Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Revenue clocked in at $367.70 million, up 7.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.14 during the day while it closed the day at $9.08. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76967.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock has also gained 2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLY stock has inclined by 11.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.09% and gained 7.46% year-on date.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $12.59 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.53M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 18312216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 8.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.29 and a Gross Margin at +98.47. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.03.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.11. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of -$4,950,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,771 million, or 47.20% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,261,012, which is approximately -0.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,569,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $976.73 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $285.07 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -6.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 49,511,614 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 56,883,617 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 529,226,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 635,621,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,521,667 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 19,671,741 shares during the same period.