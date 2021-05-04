Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Revenue clocked in at $10.00 million, up 29.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] price surged by 14.69 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces Presentation on New Preclinical Data Supporting the Potential of Cre-Mediated Dual AAV Vector Technology to Enable Delivery of Large Genes Targeted for Treatment of Stargardt Disease at ARVO 2021 Annual Meeting.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, announced that new data from its preclinical research will be highlighted during an oral presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually from May 1-7, 2021.

“Autosomal recessive Stargardt disease is caused by mutations in the ABCA4 gene, preventing removal of toxic substances from photoreceptor cells that result in photoreceptor death and progressive vision loss,” said Linas Padegimas, Ph.D., Senior Director, Product Development at Abeona. “The preclinical data being presented at ARVO’s Annual Meeting provides compelling evidence that two independent AAV vectors utilizing Cre recombinase can efficiently reconstitute the ABCA4 gene, leading to full-size ABCA4 protein expression. Future studies that explore Cre-mediated ABCA4 gene reconstitution and lipofuscin clearance in vivo could provide additional findings to inform clinical development plans for a dual AAV vector approach as a potential treatment for Stargardt disease. In addition, our Cre-mediated dual AAV vector technology holds potential benefit for other indications that require delivery of larger genes that exceed the encapsidation capacity of AAV vectors.”.

A sum of 6387329 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.69M shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.04 and dropped to a low of $1.82 until finishing in the latest session at $2.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

ABEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 1.77 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -485.04. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -842.34.

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -32.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.51. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$1,108,342 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ABEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58 million, or 34.50% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,287,995, which is approximately 50.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,090,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.24 million in ABEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.63 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly 2.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 7,839,629 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 11,216,984 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 13,471,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,528,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 516,195 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 6,823,030 shares during the same period.