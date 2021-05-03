WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] Revenue clocked in at $18.20 million, up 22.43% YTD: What’s Next?

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] price plunged by -10.97 percent to reach at -$1.07. The company report on May 3, 2021 that WISeKey Appoints Pierre Maudet As Chief Digital Transformation Officer.

WISEKEY APPOINTS PIERRE MAUDET AS CHIEF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OFFICER.

Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced that it has appointed Pierre Maudet as its Chief Digital Transformation Officer, effective immediately.

A sum of 1146428 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.23M shares. WISeKey International Holding AG shares reached a high of $9.27 and dropped to a low of $8.53 until finishing in the latest session at $8.68.

Guru’s Opinion on WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

WKEY Stock Performance Analysis:

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.76. With this latest performance, WKEY shares dropped by -39.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WISeKey International Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. WISeKey International Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.43.

Return on Total Capital for WKEY is now -74.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.55. Additionally, WKEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.WISeKey International Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] Insider Position Details

Positions in WISeKey International Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 44,733 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,158 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,281 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,473 shares during the same period.