why Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.88

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] slipped around -1.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.37 at the close of the session, down -2.70%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pinterest, Inc. – PINS.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PINS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pinterest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Pinterest Inc. stock is now 0.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PINS Stock saw the intraday high of $67.411 and lowest of $65.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.90, which means current price is +10.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 14473312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $86.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $94 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $85, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 85 to 107.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 188.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

How has PINS stock performed recently?

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.37, while it was recorded at 71.04 for the last single week of trading, and 59.18 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Earnings analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Insider trade positions for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $27,389 million, or 73.60% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,508,691, which is approximately 10.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,766,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in PINS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.36 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 261.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 109,539,330 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 72,704,366 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 230,426,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,670,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 239 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,707,852 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,806,540 shares during the same period.