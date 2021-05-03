why Fiserv Inc. [FISV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $140.34

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] slipped around -2.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $120.12 at the close of the session, down -1.75%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Fiserv Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by New Omaha Holdings and Associated Repurchase.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of common stock of Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or “the company”) by New Omaha Holdings L.P. (“New Omaha”), which is owned by investment funds managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., at a price to the public of $118.30 per share (the “offering”). In addition, New Omaha has agreed to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. Fiserv is not selling any shares in, nor will it receive any proceeds from, the offering. New Omaha will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on May 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Subject to the completion of the offering, Fiserv has agreed to repurchase from the underwriters 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock that are subject to the offering at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriters to New Omaha in the offering (the “share repurchase”). Fiserv intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand. The repurchased shares will be cancelled and no longer outstanding following the completion of the share repurchase.

Fiserv Inc. stock is now 5.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FISV Stock saw the intraday high of $120.40 and lowest of $118.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.34, which means current price is +19.69% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 14411875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $140.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $128, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.66, while it was recorded at 122.80 for the last single week of trading, and 109.51 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.35%.