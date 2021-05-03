Wells Fargo slashes price target on SM Energy Company [SM] – find out why.

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] loss -11.24% on the last trading session, reaching $15.80 price per share at the time. The company report on April 30, 2021 that SM Energy Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) announced operating and financial results for the first quarter 2021 and provided certain second quarter 2021 guidance.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

During the first quarter of 2021:.

SM Energy Company represents 114.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.04 billion with the latest information. SM stock price has been found in the range of $15.76 to $17.429.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, SM reached a trading volume of 6293530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $17.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for SM stock

SM Energy Company [SM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, SM shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1028.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 290.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.51, while it was recorded at 17.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.31 and a Gross Margin at -13.31. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.87.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now -5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Company [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.01. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Company [SM] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SM Energy Company [SM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SM Energy Company posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM Energy Company go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SM Energy Company [SM]

There are presently around $1,361 million, or 82.70% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,649,565, which is approximately 2.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC., holding 8,911,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.81 million in SM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $140.54 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly 36.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 20,417,993 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 13,708,756 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 51,983,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,109,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,566,037 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,505,664 shares during the same period.