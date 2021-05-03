Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Casa Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CASA] loss -16.01% on the last trading session, reaching $7.84 price per share at the time. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Casa Systems Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Double-digit Revenue Growth, year-over-year.

Record Wireless Revenue Growth, year-over-year.

Casa Systems Inc. represents 84.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $791.72 million with the latest information. CASA stock price has been found in the range of $7.62 to $9.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 768.48K shares, CASA reached a trading volume of 2199394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CASA shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CASA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Casa Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $6 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Casa Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casa Systems Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CASA in the course of the last twelve months was 48.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for CASA stock

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.22. With this latest performance, CASA shares dropped by -17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.07, while it was recorded at 8.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.57 and a Gross Margin at +50.35. Casa Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.31.

Return on Total Capital for CASA is now 7.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 381.35. Additionally, CASA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 361.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Casa Systems Inc. [CASA] managed to generate an average of $24,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Casa Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Casa Systems Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CASA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Casa Systems Inc. [CASA]

There are presently around $455 million, or 70.90% of CASA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASA stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 34,124,480, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,167,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.85 million in CASA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.02 million in CASA stock with ownership of nearly -0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casa Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Casa Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CASA] by around 3,037,522 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,996,227 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 53,000,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,034,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 619,528 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 426,698 shares during the same period.