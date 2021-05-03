Truist lifts Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.83%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021; Issues Guidance for the Full Year 2021.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge cloud services, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as well as guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2021.

Organization and Operational Accomplishments.

Over the last 12 months, LLNW stock dropped by -38.26%. The one-year Limelight Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.84. The average equity rating for LLNW stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $454.70 million, with 124.29 million shares outstanding and 119.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, LLNW stock reached a trading volume of 10158763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $4.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Underperform rating on LLNW stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LLNW shares from 9 to 4.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

LLNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.83. With this latest performance, LLNW shares dropped by -12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Limelight Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.25 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.37.

Return on Total Capital for LLNW is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.46. Additionally, LLNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] managed to generate an average of -$31,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

LLNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Limelight Networks Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $262 million, or 67.90% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,071,851, which is approximately 16.396% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,471,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.25 million in LLNW stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $16.2 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 14,920,468 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 27,036,084 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 41,816,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,772,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,905,944 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 20,605,530 shares during the same period.