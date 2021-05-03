The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Revenue clocked in at $33.43 billion, down -1.57% YTD: What’s Next?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] traded at a low on 04/30/21, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.98. The company report on April 29, 2021 that J.P. Morgan Securities PLC: Post-stabilisation Period Announcement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14912570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Coca-Cola Company stands at 1.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.15%.

The market cap for KO stock reached $233.95 billion, with 4.31 billion shares outstanding and 4.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.26M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 14912570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $59.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 84.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has KO stock performed recently?

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.12, while it was recorded at 53.81 for the last single week of trading, and 50.65 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.27 and a Gross Margin at +59.12. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 14.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.14. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $96,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Coca-Cola Company posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 9.05%.

Insider trade positions for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $156,772 million, or 69.00% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 312,557,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.87 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.27 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly -6.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,181 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 136,047,153 shares. Additionally, 1,079 investors decreased positions by around 109,240,605 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 2,658,974,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,904,262,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,738,962 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 5,758,938 shares during the same period.