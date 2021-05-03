Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] is 23.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ: TEDU] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.845 during the day while it closed the day at $3.75. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Tarena Enters into Definitive Agreement for “Going Private” Transaction.

Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional education and K-12 education services in China, announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Kidedu Holdings Limited (“Parent”) and Kidarena Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”), in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$230.6 million.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each American depository share of the Company (each, an “ADS”), representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company (together with the Class B ordinary shares of the Company, the “Shares”), issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger, together with the Shares represented by such ADSs, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$4.00 in cash per ADS without interest, and each Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger, other than the Excluded Shares (as defined in the Merger Agreement), the Dissenting Shares (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and Shares represented by ADSs, will be cancelled and cease to exist, in exchange for the right to receive US$4.00 in cash per Share without interest.

Tarena International Inc. stock has also gained 16.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEDU stock has inclined by 25.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 91.33% and gained 23.36% year-on date.

The market cap for TEDU stock reached $187.50 million, with 54.91 million shares outstanding and 41.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 484.08K shares, TEDU reached a trading volume of 7843968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tarena International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tarena International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tarena International Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.10. With this latest performance, TEDU shares gained by 19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.69 for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.49 and a Gross Margin at +41.77. Tarena International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] managed to generate an average of -$10,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Tarena International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tarena International Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -516.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tarena International Inc. go to 24.02%.

There are presently around $12 million, or 28.30% of TEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEDU stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,391,352, which is approximately -1.562% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 576,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in TEDU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $0.36 million in TEDU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tarena International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ:TEDU] by around 108,984 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 237,546 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,845,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,192,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEDU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,084 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 156,295 shares during the same period.