ResMed Inc. [RMD] is -11.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ResMed Inc. [NYSE: RMD] traded at a low on 04/30/21, posting a -9.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $187.97. The company report on April 30, 2021 that ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

– Year-over-year operating profit up 3%, non-GAAP operating profit up 2%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Note: A webcast of ResMed’s conference call will be available at 4:30 p.m. ET at http://investor.resmed.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1526090 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ResMed Inc. stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.70%.

The market cap for RMD stock reached $30.25 billion, with 145.51 million shares outstanding and 144.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 688.52K shares, RMD reached a trading volume of 1526090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ResMed Inc. [RMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMD shares is $216.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ResMed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ResMed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on RMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ResMed Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has RMD stock performed recently?

ResMed Inc. [RMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, RMD shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for ResMed Inc. [RMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.88, while it was recorded at 205.52 for the last single week of trading, and 195.77 for the last 200 days.

ResMed Inc. [RMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ResMed Inc. [RMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.36 and a Gross Margin at +57.07. ResMed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.02.

Return on Total Capital for RMD is now 22.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ResMed Inc. [RMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, RMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ResMed Inc. [RMD] managed to generate an average of $80,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.ResMed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for ResMed Inc. [RMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ResMed Inc. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ResMed Inc. go to 20.40%.

Insider trade positions for ResMed Inc. [RMD]

There are presently around $19,032 million, or 72.60% of RMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,439,844, which is approximately -1.308% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,521,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in RMD stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.66 billion in RMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ResMed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in ResMed Inc. [NYSE:RMD] by around 4,622,205 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 3,910,857 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 92,714,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,247,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMD stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,238,866 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 377,090 shares during the same period.