Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] moved up 14.78: Why It’s Important

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] jumped around 0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.33 at the close of the session, up 14.78%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Remark Holdings Adjourns Special Shareholder Meeting Until May 27, 2021.

Board Establishes New Shareholder Record Date of April 6, 2021.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced the adjournment of its special shareholder meeting until May 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET, to provide additional time to solicit votes to reach a quorum and conduct business. The previous record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting was January 7, 2021. In connection with the reconvening of the Special Meeting on May 27, 2021, Remark’s Board has established the close of business on April 6, 2021 as the new record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Remark Holdings Inc. stock is now 22.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARK Stock saw the intraday high of $2.55 and lowest of $2.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.72, which means current price is +39.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 16310020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.08.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.78. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 309.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.87 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at +33.66. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$177,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $37 million, or 16.10% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,913,833, which is approximately 117.372% of the company’s market cap and around 11.26% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,481,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.78 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.15 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 369.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 7,128,450 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,901,570 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,981,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,011,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,706,825 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 633,893 shares during the same period.