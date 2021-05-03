Market cap of Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] reaches 3.03B – now what?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] loss -8.85% or -2.49 points to close at $25.63 with a heavy trading volume of 2259906 shares. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results.

H&P’s North America Solutions segment exited the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 with 109 active rigs up roughly 15% during the quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $562 million in cash and short-term investments and no amounts drawn on its $750 million revolving credit facility culminating in approximately $1.3 billion in available liquidity.

It opened the trading session at $27.28, the shares rose to $27.76 and dropped to $25.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HP points out that the company has recorded 80.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -99.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, HP reached to a volume of 2259906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $25.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $25 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for HP stock

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, HP shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.31, while it was recorded at 26.32 for the last single week of trading, and 22.05 for the last 200 days.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +6.30. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.13.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now -1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.85. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] managed to generate an average of -$137,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. go to -7.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

There are presently around $2,454 million, or 93.50% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,094,492, which is approximately 3.847% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,358,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.12 million in HP stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $211.63 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 13,281,274 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 12,831,981 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 69,637,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,750,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,506,731 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,884,429 shares during the same period.