Market cap of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] reaches 28.08M – now what?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.6899 during the day while it closed the day at $4.34. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Gaucho – Buenos Aires Leather Goods and Accessories To Open Flagship Store at Miami’s Design District Luxury Fashion Boutiques and Shops.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, announced that its leather goods brand, Gaucho – Buenos Aires, has secured retail space at Miami’s fashionable Design District luxury fashion boutiques and shops, located in Miami, Florida. Gaucho – Buenos Aires seeks to provide unmatched access to the distinctive Argentinian lifestyle to people across the world, through its covetable fashions, artisanal design, and unparalleled experiences.

At approximately 1,500 square feet, the retail space would serve as Gaucho – Buenos Aires’ flagship store in the United States and lies in close proximity to widely recognized retail brands such as Off White, Botega Veneta, Gucci, and Chanel, as well as Tesla, Warby Parker and Rag & Bone.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 19.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VINO stock has declined by -70.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.62% and lost -39.50% year-on date.

The market cap for VINO stock reached $28.08 million, with 5.09 million shares outstanding and 4.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.10K shares, VINO reached a trading volume of 1300835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.81.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.48. With this latest performance, VINO shares gained by 23.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -838.10 and a Gross Margin at -40.40. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.24.

Return on Total Capital for VINO is now -226.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,282.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,384.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.23. Additionally, VINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] managed to generate an average of -$86,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.