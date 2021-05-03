Market cap of Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] reaches 447.08M – now what?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] loss -1.88% or -0.01 points to close at $0.50 with a heavy trading volume of 80177400 shares. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of a Tanker Fleet Consisting of 5 Vessels.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that it entered, through five separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, into agreements to acquire two 2006 Korean-built MR1 tankers, two 2004 Korean-built Aframax/LR2 tankers and one 2002 Korean-built Aframax/LR2 tanker. The five tankers are acquired from an unaffiliated third-party for an aggregate purchase price of $49.25 million.

The acquisitions are expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessels in the second quarter of this year and are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $0.502, the shares rose to $0.5245 and dropped to $0.4921, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTRM points out that the company has recorded 287.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -354.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 134.99M shares, CTRM reached to a volume of 80177400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for CTRM stock

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -34.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 287.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7594, while it was recorded at 0.5175 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3900 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.72. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of -$1,753,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

An analysis of insider ownership at Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.87% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,940,217, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 4,086,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 million in CTRM stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.42 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 13,838,739 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,560,739 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,002,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,396,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,832,713 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 157,598 shares during the same period.