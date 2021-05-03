Market Analysts see Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] traded at a low on 04/30/21, posting a -8.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.87. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Eldorado Gold Reports Q1 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Period Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4270655 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at 4.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for EGO stock reached $1.88 billion, with 174.53 million shares outstanding and 173.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 4270655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EGO shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has EGO stock performed recently?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.60. With this latest performance, EGO shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.63. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.16.

Return on Total Capital for EGO is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.58. Additionally, EGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eldorado Gold Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

There are presently around $953 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,716,445, which is approximately 2.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,970,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.15 million in EGO stocks shares; and HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $71.45 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 20,728,248 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 14,773,820 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 61,046,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,548,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,294,222 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,049 shares during the same period.