Market Analysts see Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] traded at a low on 04/30/21, posting a -3.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.85. The company report on May 2, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI), and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV)Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces an investigation into CLOV in connection with (a) its receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the Department of Justice; (b) whether CLOV adequately disclosed that its sales are driven by a major related party deal; (c) whether CLOV’s subsidiary, SEEK Insurance, adequately disclosed its relationship with CLOV; and (d) whether CLOV’s software was in fact rudimentary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17439374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clover Health Investments Corp. stands at 12.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.77%.

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $4.13 billion, with 145.35 million shares outstanding and 107.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.02M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 17439374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has CLOV stock performed recently?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.31. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 30.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $175 million, or 35.30% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 2,147,623, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 1,915,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.87 million in CLOV stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $17.59 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 156.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 13,787,469 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 46,715,596 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 42,729,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,774,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,566,981 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 33,809,735 shares during the same period.