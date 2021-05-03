KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] traded at a low on 04/30/21, posting a -1.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.91. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Cisco Announces May 2021 Event with the Financial Community.

Cisco announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of May. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco’s Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communication Conference May 24, 2021 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET Jonathan Davidson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Mass-Scale Infrastructure.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19930544 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cisco Systems Inc. stands at 1.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.30%.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $217.44 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 4.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.10M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 19930544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $53.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSCO stock. On March 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 50 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.69, while it was recorded at 51.30 for the last single week of trading, and 44.55 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.98. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.75.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.10. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $144,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 5.81%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $154,750 million, or 73.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 330,742,047, which is approximately -1.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,697,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.68 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.13 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -2.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,302 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 128,235,376 shares. Additionally, 1,230 investors decreased positions by around 129,653,098 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 2,781,790,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,039,679,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,886,053 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,256,752 shares during the same period.