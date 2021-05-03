Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] Is Currently 41.52 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Image Sensing Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISNS] gained 41.52% or 1.91 points to close at $6.52 with a heavy trading volume of 44937916 shares. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Image Sensing Systems, Inc. Announces Strategic Changes.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (“Image Sensing Systems”) (NASDAQ: ISNS), a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the following actions:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The initiation of a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.12 per share of common stock on May 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $5.6561, the shares rose to $6.52 and dropped to $5.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISNS points out that the company has recorded 79.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 762.73K shares, ISNS reached to a volume of 44937916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Image Sensing Systems Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISNS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.70.

Trading performance analysis for ISNS stock

Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.63. With this latest performance, ISNS shares gained by 44.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.83 for Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.67, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Total Capital for ISNS is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.46. Additionally, ISNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] managed to generate an average of $23,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Image Sensing Systems Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]

There are presently around $5 million, or 24.00% of ISNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISNS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 251,849, which is approximately 14.606% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 209,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in ISNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.81 million in ISNS stock with ownership of nearly -6.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Image Sensing Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Image Sensing Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISNS] by around 41,393 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,509 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 696,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISNS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 374 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 31,600 shares during the same period.