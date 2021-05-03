General Electric Company [GE] is 21.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price plunged by -0.68 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on April 26, 2021 that RWE’s Panther Creek III Wind Farm undergoes repower.

133 turbines on site will see increased efficiency.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A sum of 49899540 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 76.65M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $13.35 and dropped to a low of $13.08 until finishing in the latest session at $13.12.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.52. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.20, while it was recorded at 13.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

GE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE.

General Electric Company [GE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,169 million, or 63.80% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 681,876,091, which is approximately -7.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 646,951,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.43 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 897 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 453,228,934 shares. Additionally, 848 investors decreased positions by around 302,032,451 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 4,745,403,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,500,664,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 99,056,873 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 29,511,690 shares during the same period.