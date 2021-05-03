Ford Motor Company [F] Is Currently 2.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.56%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Enhanced Execution, Fresh Portfolio of Exciting Vehicles Drive Ford’s Strong Q1 Profitability, as Trust in Company Rises.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reported its 2021 first quarter financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Visit shareholder.ford.com for the slide presentation and access the webcast to the Ford earnings call, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will feature Jim Farley, president and CEO; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team.

Over the last 12 months, F stock rose by 126.72%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.44. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.14 billion, with 3.98 billion shares outstanding and 3.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.93M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 90786464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $16, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.29, while it was recorded at 12.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 48.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,824 million, or 53.80% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 288,820,844, which is approximately -0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 271,606,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.05 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 657 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 215,327,534 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 110,825,016 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 1,738,345,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,064,498,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,799,629 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 11,066,862 shares during the same period.