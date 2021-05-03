For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.18 during the day while it closed the day at $10.03. The company report on April 29, 2021 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The Company will host a live webcast for investors and other interested parties on May 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. EDT. The live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview/. Investors and interested parties should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMC stock has declined by -24.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 284.29% and gained 373.11% year-on date.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $4.59 billion, with 457.79 million shares outstanding and 233.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.87M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 27741036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $3.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 284.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -20.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,273.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $465 million, or 9.40% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,134,548, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,664,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.88 million in AMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.3 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 69.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 24,679,351 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 4,995,591 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,673,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,348,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,824,829 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,751,906 shares during the same period.