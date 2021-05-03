CryoLife Inc. [CRY] moved up 24.22: Why It’s Important

CryoLife Inc. [NYSE: CRY] gained 24.22% on the last trading session, reaching $29.18 price per share at the time. The company report on April 30, 2021 that CryoLife Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:.

CryoLife Inc. represents 38.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $918.88 million with the latest information. CRY stock price has been found in the range of $24.58 to $30.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 192.90K shares, CRY reached a trading volume of 1894216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CryoLife Inc. [CRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRY shares is $30.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

First Analysis Sec have made an estimate for CryoLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $32 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for CryoLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $38, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CryoLife Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for CRY stock

CryoLife Inc. [CRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.26. With this latest performance, CRY shares gained by 29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.73 for CryoLife Inc. [CRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.73, while it was recorded at 24.65 for the last single week of trading, and 21.55 for the last 200 days.

CryoLife Inc. [CRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CryoLife Inc. [CRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.00 and a Gross Margin at +60.82. CryoLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.54.

Return on Total Capital for CRY is now 0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CryoLife Inc. [CRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.55. Additionally, CRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CryoLife Inc. [CRY] managed to generate an average of -$13,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.CryoLife Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

CryoLife Inc. [CRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CryoLife Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CryoLife Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CryoLife Inc. [CRY]

There are presently around $938 million, or 85.40% of CRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,816,729, which is approximately 9.674% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 2,711,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.13 million in CRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.8 million in CRY stock with ownership of nearly 1.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CryoLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in CryoLife Inc. [NYSE:CRY] by around 3,113,786 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,477,251 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 26,537,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,128,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,490 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,187,517 shares during the same period.