Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] is 115.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] gained 4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $2.20 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Clinical Community Engagement During Mino-Lok® Phase 3 Trial-Related Webinar.

Citius Pharmaceuticals leads discussion of Mino-Lok’s potential to address biofilm and CLABSI challenges.

Third webinar was the most well-attended in the Mino-Lok Series, drawing strong attendee interest from investigators, clinical trial staff and referring physicians.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 134.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $284.20 million with the latest information. CTXR stock price has been found in the range of $2.11 to $2.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.22M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 12272265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.60. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 1.31 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.60% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 755,119, which is approximately 31.798% of the company’s market cap and around 9.14% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 169,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in CTXR stocks shares; and ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.36 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 997,646 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 125,843 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 991,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,114,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 673,358 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 111,943 shares during the same period.