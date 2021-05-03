Citigroup Inc. [C] is 15.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] traded at a low on 04/30/21, posting a -3.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.24. The company report on April 28, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Citi Fourth Quarter 2021 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Reviews.

Second paragraph, all four bulleted items of release dated April 26, 2021, remove: (11am ET) and (10am ET). Also, third paragraph, first sentence, should read:..January 14, April 14, July 15 and October 14.. (instead of..January 14 and 10:00 a.m. (ET) on April 14, July 15 and October 14..).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23669328 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc. stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for C stock reached $154.08 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 2.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.76M shares, C reached a trading volume of 23669328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $85.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $70, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 446.76.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.46, while it was recorded at 72.64 for the last single week of trading, and 57.59 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 78.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 10.91%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $113,087 million, or 77.90% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,301,533, which is approximately -0.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,739,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.32 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

852 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 141,630,655 shares. Additionally, 763 investors decreased positions by around 105,387,124 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 1,340,384,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,587,401,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 265 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,281,197 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,930,015 shares during the same period.