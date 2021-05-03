Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] Is Currently -13.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cirrus Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: CRUS] traded at a low on 04/30/21, posting a -13.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $74.41. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Cirrus Logic Reports Q4 FY21 Revenue of $293.5 Million.

Content Gains in High-Performance Mixed-Signal Expected to Drive Acceleration of Revenue Growth in FY22.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, which ended March 27, 2021, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4367133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cirrus Logic Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for CRUS stock reached $5.01 billion, with 58.02 million shares outstanding and 57.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 720.42K shares, CRUS reached a trading volume of 4367133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRUS shares is $103.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Cirrus Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Cirrus Logic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $80, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on CRUS stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRUS shares from 90 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cirrus Logic Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRUS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has CRUS stock performed recently?

Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.45. With this latest performance, CRUS shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.35, while it was recorded at 84.37 for the last single week of trading, and 76.30 for the last 200 days.

Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.25 and a Gross Margin at +52.62. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRUS is now 15.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.62. Additionally, CRUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] managed to generate an average of $110,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Cirrus Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cirrus Logic Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 76.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cirrus Logic Inc. go to 8.85%.

Insider trade positions for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]

There are presently around $3,834 million, or 91.80% of CRUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRUS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,694,735, which is approximately -0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,368,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $473.91 million in CRUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $430.93 million in CRUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cirrus Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Cirrus Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:CRUS] by around 5,511,855 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 4,501,646 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 41,507,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,520,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRUS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,023,767 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 863,913 shares during the same period.