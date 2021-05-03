Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Revenue clocked in at $30.90 million, up 123.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.44 at the close of the session, down -2.70%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Cinedigm Announces Fandor Selects(TM), the World’s First NFT Film Label.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced the launch of Fandor Selects™, a new NFT-based film label dedicated to releasing limited editions of significant classic, contemporary and world cinema. The Company is utilizing the recent acquisition of Fandor®, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service, which the Wall Street Journal called “The Netflix for Indie Film,” to anchor the initiative.

Launching this summer, Fandor Selects™, will release each film as a collection, which will include a high-definition, restored transfer from the original 35mm film elements in 2K and 4K, supplemental features, interviews and commentaries, along with limited edition stills, GIFs, original and alternative posters from leading artists, with all items in the bundle minted as NFTs. Each bundle will be a limited edition run and will be competitively priced to make collecting films within reach for mainstream consumers.

Cinedigm Corp. stock is now 123.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIDM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.54 and lowest of $1.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.00, which means current price is +128.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.70M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 65884036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4042, while it was recorded at 1.4860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0616 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $10 million, or 6.70% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC with ownership of 1,484,072, which is approximately 231.167% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,377,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 million in CIDM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.6 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 1026.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 3,312,814 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 5,309,797 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,727,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,895,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 717,470 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 5,093,329 shares during the same period.