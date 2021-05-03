Canaan Inc. [CAN] Is Currently -3.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.36%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Canaan Inc. – CAN.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Canaan, Inc. (“Canaan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Canaan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, CAN stock rose by 141.51%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.06 billion, with 155.50 million shares outstanding and 113.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.02M shares, CAN stock reached a trading volume of 11675041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

CAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -39.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 576.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.87, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canaan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] Insider Position Details

29 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 8,466,118 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,362,540 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,704,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,533,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,653,935 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,283 shares during the same period.