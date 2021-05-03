Birks Group Inc. [BGI] is 168.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Birks Group Inc. [AMEX: BGI] traded at a high on 04/30/21, posting a 9.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.30. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Birks Group Presents Its FY2021 Holiday Period Sales Results.

Despite COVID-19 Lockdowns, Net Sales Were Flat Compared to Last Year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Birks Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Birks Group”) (NYSE American: BGI), reported its sales results for the interim holiday sales period from November 1, 2020 through December 26, 2020 (the “FY2021 Holiday Period”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1204803 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Birks Group Inc. stands at 11.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.47%.

The market cap for BGI stock reached $37.70 million, with 17.97 million shares outstanding and 4.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, BGI reached a trading volume of 1204803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Birks Group Inc. [BGI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Birks Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 76.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has BGI stock performed recently?

Birks Group Inc. [BGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, BGI shares dropped by -31.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 406.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Birks Group Inc. [BGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.45 for the last 200 days.

Birks Group Inc. [BGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Birks Group Inc. [BGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +35.91. Birks Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.22.

Return on Total Capital for BGI is now -4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Birks Group Inc. [BGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,480.21. Additionally, BGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,605.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Birks Group Inc. [BGI] managed to generate an average of -$31,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Birks Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Birks Group Inc. [BGI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of BGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 113,531, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 83.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 18,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in BGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $35000.0 in BGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Birks Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Birks Group Inc. [AMEX:BGI] by around 156,622 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,624 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.