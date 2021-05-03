Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell -8.67% so far this year. What now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] price plunged by -1.58 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72752.

A sum of 26607832 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 31.13M shares. Banco Bradesco S.A. shares reached a high of $4.43 and dropped to a low of $4.33 until finishing in the latest session at $4.35.

The one-year BBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.81. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bradesco S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.86. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.88. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $184,723 per employee.

BBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 202,816,370 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 95,235,043 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 611,048,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 909,100,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,108,419 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,550,679 shares during the same period.