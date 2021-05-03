Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] moved up 9.66: Why It’s Important

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQT] closed the trading session at $33.50 on 04/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.31, while the highest price level was $36.45. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Arcutis to Present at the 2021 Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, announced that Arcutis management will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the 2021 Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit taking place May 4-5, 2021.

Details for the presentation are as follows: 2021 Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.09 percent and weekly performance of 15.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 272.14K shares, ARQT reached to a volume of 1543187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $56.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ARQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 2.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22.

ARQT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.64. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.60, while it was recorded at 31.00 for the last single week of trading, and 27.44 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARQT is now -72.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.83. Additionally, ARQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] managed to generate an average of -$2,512,556 per employee.Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. go to 9.80%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,384 million, or 82.60% of ARQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,542,790, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,545,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.26 million in ARQT stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $203.47 million in ARQT stock with ownership of nearly 29.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQT] by around 7,918,339 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,437,091 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 31,969,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,324,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARQT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,231,917 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 62,071 shares during the same period.