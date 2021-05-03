Aphria Inc. [APHA] stock Downgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $17.50

Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ: APHA] traded at a low on 04/30/21, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.38. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Good Supply Expands Product Portfolio With the Introduction of Hash, Wax, and Kief.

Good Ol’ Hash created from a blend of top Good Supply strains White Rhino available in Dealer’s Pick/Grower’s Choice Wax for a limited time Good Supply Kief available in Jean Guy and Sour Kush.

Aphria Inc. (“Aphria”, “we”, or the “Company”) (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, announced that it has entered the concentrates category under the Good Supply brand with the introduction of hash, wax, and kief.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16314708 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aphria Inc. stands at 7.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.63%.

The market cap for APHA stock reached $4.87 billion, with 316.80 million shares outstanding and 311.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.27M shares, APHA reached a trading volume of 16314708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aphria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Aphria Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aphria Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for APHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23.

Aphria Inc. [APHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, APHA shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Aphria Inc. [APHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.13, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Aphria Inc. [APHA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aphria Inc. [APHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. Aphria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for APHA is now -5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, APHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] managed to generate an average of -$75,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.