Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell -11.00% so far this year. What now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -2.73% on the last trading session, reaching $81.62 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2021 that AMD Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

— Revenue grew 93 percent while net income and EPS tripled year-over-year —.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) announced revenue for the first quarter of 2021 of $3.45 billion, operating income of $662 million, net income of $555 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.45. On a non-GAAP* basis, operating income was $762 million, net income was $642 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.95 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $81.415 to $84.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.33M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 46601856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $105.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $96, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 110 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.15, while it was recorded at 84.03 for the last single week of trading, and 83.52 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 28.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $70,591 million, or 77.40% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,497,569, which is approximately 0.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,156,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.79 billion in AMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.49 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 801 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 96,104,513 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 47,979,986 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 720,785,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 864,870,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 228 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,020,599 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,730,288 shares during the same period.