Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] is 5.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.80 during the day while it closed the day at $3.70. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Rigel Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL) announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and give an update on the business.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). The conference call and accompanying slides will also be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the call via the Rigel website.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 1.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIGL stock has inclined by 6.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 49.80% and gained 5.71% year-on date.

The market cap for RIGL stock reached $631.15 million, with 169.04 million shares outstanding and 168.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, RIGL reached a trading volume of 2810660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIGL stock. On March 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RIGL shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

RIGL stock trade performance evaluation

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.67 and a Gross Margin at +99.18. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.38.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.87. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$176,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIGL.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $516 million, or 85.20% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,913,103, which is approximately -1.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,493,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.73 million in RIGL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $41.44 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly -18.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 12,184,650 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 12,270,648 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 114,883,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,338,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,763,390 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000,760 shares during the same period.