Market cap of Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] reaches 60.40M – now what?

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $4.16 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Genetic Technologies’ COVID-19 Risk Test Approved for Commercial Release.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI driven preventative health business provides an update to the market on the progress of the US commercial availability of the Company’s COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk Test (‘COVID-19 Risk Test’) via US Based Infinity BiologiX LLC (‘IBX’), (ref: Genetic Technologies press release on March 4, 2021).

The Company confirms the submission of the COVID-19 Risk Test regulatory pack to the regulators1. In conjunction with prior correspondence with the regulators this submission enables the commercial release within the United States Final steps in the technical interface are being built with additional capabilities for the telehealth platform to enable sales of GTG’s COVID-19 Risk Test and further products2 within markets outside of the United States. The Company will provide further updates on regional releases as and when they are confirmed.

Genetic Technologies Limited represents 14.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.40 million with the latest information. GENE stock price has been found in the range of $3.98 to $4.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, GENE reached a trading volume of 3541952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2349.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, GENE shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75173.12 and a Gross Margin at -4485.32. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61830.19.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -97.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of GENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 75,512, which is approximately 41.631% of the company’s market cap and around 86.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 64,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in GENE stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in GENE stock with ownership of nearly 50.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:GENE] by around 89,333 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,501 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 139,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,354 shares during the same period.