Market Analysts see NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] closed the trading session at $22.00 on 04/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.89, while the highest price level was $22.38. The company report on April 27, 2021 that National PTA and NortonLifeLock Expand Collaboration to Engage More Families in Cyber Safety Conversations.

National PTA and NortonLifeLock announced an expansion of their partnership to engage more families and ensure equity in Cyber Safety conversations. With a new $1 million commitment from NortonLifeLock, over the next two years National PTA will more than triple the amount of grant funding to local PTAs provided through NortonLifeLock, as well as modernize and relaunch The Smart Talk, a free, fun, interactive tool and educational program originally created five years ago by National PTA and NortonLifeLock. The Smart Talk helps families address privacy, screen time, social media etiquette, app usage, texting and calling, and set tech ground rules for their household.

“With so many aspects of our daily lives now conducted digitally, it’s more important than ever that families have proactive, open and ongoing conversations to help build good digital habits and keep kids safe online,” said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. “National PTA is pleased to expand our collaboration with NortonLifeLock to ensure The Smart Talk is culturally relevant and up-to-date.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.87 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, NLOK reached to a volume of 2708119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $25.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 22.30 for the last single week of trading, and 21.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43,220.00. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35,380.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $160,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 21.90%.

There are presently around $11,661 million, or 96.90% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,109,995, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,704,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 56,455,644 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 67,671,766 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 405,902,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,029,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,860,815 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,435,153 shares during the same period.